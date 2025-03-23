More than 30 illegal workers arrested in dawn immigration raid in Belfast Titanic Quarter

The Home Office building in Westminster. Photo: Clara Molden/PA Archive/PA Images

More than 30 people have been arrested after a dawn immigration raid in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what’s described as “a major co-ordinated operation”, immigration officers and Belfast Harbour Police swooped on a construction site last Wednesday, acting on intelligence of illegal workers operating for a sub-contractor inside the premises.

The raid led to the arrest of 35 Romanian men and one 16-year-old, who had been employed by a sub-contractor, says the Home Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offences ranged from working in breach of visa conditions to illegal entry in the UK with no permission to work. One man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration by the Home Office’s Criminal and Financial Investigation team.

Those arrested have either agreed to leave the United Kingdom and return to their home country, or been placed on strict immigration bail conditions and are now required to report regularly to the Home Office. The 16-year-old boy has been referred to relevant authorities for further investigation and support.

The visit forms part of the government’s surge in enforcement action to tackle illegal working in all its forms under the Plan for Change. It comes shortly after a record-breaking January was achieved for illegal working activity, with 828 visits recorded across the UK compared to 556 the year before, and 609 arrests.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said the authorities are “cracking down on those who attempt to flout the rules by ramping up enforcement right across the UK”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This government is going further and faster with more visits, arrests and returns of those with no right to be in the country, to finally restore our immigration system.

“My message is clear – illegal workers, and those who employ and exploit them, will be caught and they will face the full force of the law.”

The Home Office states many of those working illegally are sold lies about their ability to live and find jobs in the UK, when in reality they often face squalid living conditions, minimal pay and inhumane working hours, as well as the threat of arrest and deportation if they are caught.

Rogue employers can face fines of up to £60,000 and, in serious cases, a prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McHarron, Immigration Compliance and Enforcement Northern Ireland lead, said this week’s arrests “demonstrate our commitment to clamping down on illegal workers and non-compliant employers”.

“Not only does illegal working undermine our immigration system and economy, but it’s inextricably linked to extremely poor living conditions, inhumane working hours and below minimum wage,” he said.

“This must be stopped, which is why we’re increasing our enforcement activity to tackle this illegal activity in all its forms. I’d like to thank our partners agencies for their support in delivering this operation.”

In the coming months, the government plans to go further by introducing new counter terror-style powers to identify, disrupt and smash people smuggling gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad