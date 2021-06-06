Mother and son left shaken after man with blade threatens them in aggravated burglary

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said : “Just after 7am today, it was reported to us that a man entered a property in the Flaxton Place area, carrying a blade.

“A mother and her adult son, who were asleep downstairs, were awakened by the intruder who demanded money.

“Having threatened the male occupant of the house, the man then made off with a purse.”

Police are appealing for information.

The intruder nis believed to ve 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up.

The PSNI said he also had a blue facemask on and spoke with a local accent.

“Both of the victims have gone through a frightening ordeal and have been very shaken by it,” added Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner .

“apIf you were in the Old Mill Road area of the city in or around 7am this morning and saw a man fitting this description - or you have any other information that could help our investigation, please get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 573 of 6/6/21.