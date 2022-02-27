Patricia Cardy leaves Laganside Court after Robert Black is convicted of her daughter Jennifer's muder in 2011. Pic by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Ballinderry woman and her family spent 30 years waiting for justice, until 2011 when Black was finally found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering Jennifer.

The nine-year-old had been cycling to a friend’s house a short distance from where she lived in Ballinderry when she was abducted.

Black had previously been convicted in 1994 of the rape and murder of schoolgirls Susan Maxwell (11), Caroline Hogg (5) and Sarah Harper (10) in the Borders, Edinburgh and Leeds.

Jennifer Cardy who disappeared from Ballinderry in August 1981, while cycling to a friend's house. Her bicycle was later discovered in a field close to her home. Six days later and following a huge search operation, her body was found at a dam near Hillsborough. Pacemaker Press 27/10/2011

The murderer died, aged 68, in Maghaberry in 2016.

Patrica Cardy, who had been in ill health for some time up to her death, had last year published her moving memoir, There Came A Day, about the heartache of losing Jennifer and how her faith had sustained her.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised.

Serial killer Robert Black died in prison. Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Patricia Cardy, who died at the age of 73 on Saturday. Pic by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

