Charlotte Louise Flood pictured in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal in 2013. (Photo: JPI Media NI)

Ms. Flood became a mother of two when she gave birth to her second child a few weeks ago.

Ms. Flood was living in the Bangor/Newtownards area at the time of her death and she also had family connections in the Letterkenny/Milford areas of Co. Donegal.

A PSNI officer pictured close to the scene of where the road traffic collision occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Family and friends paid tribute to Ms. Flood on social media with one relative describing her as a "true angel".

"I can't believe I am writing this, Charlotte," said the relative.

"You were a true angel and a devoted mother, RIP."

The PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding Ms. Flood's death as they suspect she was involved in a road traffic collision a short time before she was pronounced dead at a residential property in the Ardmore Avenue area of Dundonald on Tuesday.

A 27 year-old mother-of-two was pronounced dead at a residential property in Dundonald a short while after the road traffic collision.

An autopsy will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

"At approximately 4.30am we received a report of a road traffic collision, involving a black BMW, on the Comber Road, Dundonald close to its junction with the Hillhead Road," said Detective Inspector Snoddy.

"Upon police arrival they discovered the car at the scene. The occupants of the car were reported to have left the scene in a Suzuki car.

"The Comber Road remains closed between the Hillhead Road and Millmount Road while officers examine the scene," added DI Snoddy.

DI Snoddy revealed the PSNI was contacted by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) about the death of a female in a residential property in Dundonald.

"A short time later police received a report from the NIAS that they had been called to an address in Ardmore Avenue in Dundonald where a female, believed to have been involved in the collision, was located.

"NIAS staff attended and treated the female.

"Sadly, she was subsequently pronounced deceased. A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death," said DI Snoddy.

A Suzuki car was discovered a short distance from the property and seven people, four men and three women, who were also at the address were arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences however all seven have now been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

"Our investigation is at an early stage, however, we are investigating a definite link between the collision on the Comber Road, and the discovery of the female at the property in Dundonald.

"We are also investigating reports of damage caused to a property in Lisbane Drive in Newtownards earlier in the morning that may be linked.

"I have a number of appeals to make this afternoon.

"Were you on the Comber Road between Dundonald and Comber between 4am and 4:30am this morning? Did you see a car matching the description of the black BMW or grey Suzuki Swift? Did you witness the collision? Did you see any other vehicles in the area after the collision?

"I also want to appeal to anyone who was in the Ardmore Avenue area of Dundonald early this morning and saw a grey Suzuki Swift, to please call us.

"If you have information about the collision, or the circumstances surrounding the death of this female which you believe could assist our investigation, please, pick up the phone and call us on 101, quoting reference number 185 01/06/21. I would also urge anyone who may have captured footage of the collision on Comber Road or of the Grey Suzuki Swift in the area of Dundonald to call us."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," concluded DI Snoddy.

