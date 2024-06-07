Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving, injuring a woman in her 20s.

The crash happened at about 1.30pm on Thursday on the Castlecaulfield Road between Castlecaulfield and Donaghmore in south-east Tyrone.

A yellow Volkswagen Golf and a grey Toyota Hilux were involved in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI officers wrote on Facebook: “On arrival to the scene a male approached ourselves and immediately informed us that he did not hold a full driving licence and had also stolen the vehicle before crashing it, striking another motorist.

An image of the aftermath of the car crash (from police)

“The male was subsequently arrested...

“Although we appreciate the honesty, an innocent person going about their day-to-day life has now been harmed by this male’s actions, and they will now have their day in court to answer to the local magistrate.

“We wish the other driver a speedy recovery.”