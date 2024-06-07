Motorist in her 20s injured as stolen vehicle collides with hers - driver immediately gives himself up to police when they arrive on scene
and live on Freeview channel 276
The crash happened at about 1.30pm on Thursday on the Castlecaulfield Road between Castlecaulfield and Donaghmore in south-east Tyrone.
A yellow Volkswagen Golf and a grey Toyota Hilux were involved in the incident.
PSNI officers wrote on Facebook: “On arrival to the scene a male approached ourselves and immediately informed us that he did not hold a full driving licence and had also stolen the vehicle before crashing it, striking another motorist.
“The male was subsequently arrested...
“Although we appreciate the honesty, an innocent person going about their day-to-day life has now been harmed by this male’s actions, and they will now have their day in court to answer to the local magistrate.
“We wish the other driver a speedy recovery.”
The man, in his 30s, has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.