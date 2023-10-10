The DUP’s spokesman on human rights has called for the PSNI to be just as “aggressive” as their counterparts in Great Britain when it comes to cracking down on any pro-Hamas views, as a number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations are slated to take place in the days ahead.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jim Shannon, who is also a member of Westminster’s inter-party Friends of Israel group, said following the bloody Hamas incursion into Israel on Saturday, the group out to be “liquidated”, and that everyone should be “aligning ourselves with the innocents that have been killed” rather than engaging in pro-Palestinian protests.

He was speaking to the News Letter on Tuesday after the Home Secretary Suella Braverman wrote to police chiefs across the country, urging them to “use all available powers to prevent disorder and distress" – indicating that flying the Palestinian national flag could in itself be illegal if “intended to glorify acts of terrorism”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At about 6.30am local time on Saturday (3.30am GMT), members of Hamas – which has ruled the small Gaza Strip enclave on the Egypt-Israel border for 16 years – entered Israeli territory and began kidnapping and killing random people.

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration in Piccadilly Circus, London, as the death toll rises amid ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza following the attack by Hamas. Picture date: Monday October 9, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Its members have also been sharing footage online of captive civilians and dead bodies being paraded around in the street.

At least several hundred Israelis were killed, and upwards of 250 of dead were young civilians attending a music festival.

Israel has since hit Gaza with airstrikes, also reportedly killing hundreds, and has cut power, water, and food supplies to Gaza’s two million-plus population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Braverman, in her letter to police chiefs sent on Tuesday, said: “It is not just explicit pro-Hamas symbols and chants that are cause for concern.

Jim Shannon said he hopes for an "aggressive" police response to any pro-Hamas sentiments, and said that Hamas deserves to be 'liquidated'

“I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated Section 5 public order offence.

“I would encourage police to give similar consideration to the presence of symbols such as swastikas at anti-Israel demonstrations. Context is crucial.

“Behaviours that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nor is it acceptable to drive through Jewish neighbourhoods, or single out Jewish members of the public, to aggressively chant or wave pro-Palestinian symbols at.”

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration near the Israeli Embassy, in Kensingston, London,, Monday October 9, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A string of pro-Palestinian events are due to be held across Northern Ireland – and the wider British Isles – in the coming days.

At rallies which have already taken place, some protestors have been seen flying the flag of Hamas in London (and in New York too) alongside the regular green, red, black, and white flag of Palestine generally.

A demonstration in Brighton on Saturday saw the local university student union’s women’s officer tell a crowd that “for freedom fighters to break out of a 15-year blockade so successfully under the inhuman genocide of Israel was so beautiful and inspiring to see”, while the president of Manchester Friends of Palestine said she was “full of pride” and “joy” at Saturday’s events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the commissioning editor of identity politics news outlet Novara Media tweeted to her 37,000 followers at the weekend: “Today should be a day of celebration for supporters of democracy and human rights worldwide as Gazans break out of their open-air prison and Hamas fighters cross into their colonisers' territory. The struggle for freedom is rarely bloodless and we shouldn't apologise for it.”

In Northern Ireland, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll tweeted out “victory to the Palestinian resistance” at the weekend, and a number of Sinn Fein Twitter accounts began displaying the Palestinian flag.

Among the upcoming pro-Palestine events promoted by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign is a parade at 12 noon on Sunday, starting in Writer's Square, Belfast, titled: "Gaza under attack: march for Palestine."

The Facebook page of the group’s Belfast branch says: "Join our march and say no more to apartheid Israels [sic] impunity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wording of another flyer for the same event says: "March for Palestine / right to exist / right to resist".

At time of writing, the group’s Belfast branch had put up 11 posts since the start of the latest phase of violence, none of which mentioned the Israeli casualties or the fact Hamas had struck first.

According to the Parades Commission the march will go up Royal Avenue to the front of City Hall, and could involve up to 500 people.

Other events include a gathering organised by the INLA-linked IRSP at the International Wall in west Belfast tonight at 6pm, another tonight at 6pm at Free Derry Corner in Londonderry, plus a gathering titled 'Solidarity Night' in Belfast at 7pm in the Culturlann in west Belfast on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shannon told the News Letter: “There’s been a slaughter of the innocents, almost 1,000 Israelis: men, women, and children.

"It’s with great despair that I see any protests that a pro-Palestinian at the moment, and the underlying factor is that they may well be pro-Hamas, and that’s a frustration I have.

"I’d have thought at this moment in time we should all be sympathising and aligning ourselves with the innocents that have been killed in Israel rather than some political cause [like] some deluded person from either Belfast, Londonderry or down south, wherever those rallies are taking place.”

He welcomed the statement from Suella Braverman, and said that he hopes the PSNI “will be equally aggressive” in prosecuting pro-Hamas expressions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to describe Israel’s retaliation so far as being “very controlled”, noting that warnings had been issued to Palestinians to leave areas close to Hamas sites, adding “there was no pre-warning given to the Israelis”.

“My office has been contacted by absolutely dozens of emails and phone calls from people who are very pro-Israel,” he said.

"I suspect the fact they’re not on the streets doesn’t mean they’re not interested – they certainly are.

“There is a silent majority, they’re certainly there, and they’re contacting me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re totally shocked by the brutality, the violence, the disregard for children, women, elderly people.

“Any right-thinking and honest person that’s observed this whether pro-Israeli or not cannot fail to be shocked.

"They just shot women and children and their husbands and their men.”