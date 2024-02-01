MP welcomes guilty pleas from two men accused of murdering Ian Ogle in 2019

Ian Ogle who was murdered by a loyalist gang in january 2019

Mr Ogle, 45, was attacked and stabbed 11 times close to his Cluan Place home in Cluan Place in January 2019.

At Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, Jonathan Brown, 38, from Whinney Hill, Dundonald and Mark Sewell, 45, of Glenmount Drive, Newtownabbey both pleaded guilty to murder and received life sentences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Belfast MP and DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson said the Ogle-Johnston family has had to endure intimidation and abuse as well as dealing with grief.

“It is five years since the brutal murder of Ian Ogle close to his home in Cluan Place. During that time the Ogle family have not only had to deal with grief but have tirelessly campaigned for justice in the midst of pressure, intimidation and abuse against Vera, Toni, Ryan and the wider family,” Mr Robinson said.

“They have never wavered in their steadfast pursuit of justice, and I pay tribute to them for not losing sight of their goals and not losing hope in the most trying of circumstances.