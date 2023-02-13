Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry into abuse allegations to continue taking evidence into next year, says chair

Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A public inquiry into reports of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, just outside Antrim town, was announced by the then Health Minister Robin Swann in 2020 following a long-running campaign by families.

Opening statements in the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry began in June last year.

It has been running alongside an ongoing criminal investigation, while charges have been brought against a number of people in connection with alleged abuse.

The hospital, which provides services for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health difficulties, has been at the centre of the scandal since 2017 when allegations of abuse first began to emerge.

The inquiry is chaired by Tom Kark KC, who in an update published on Monday said it is "probable" evidence will continue to be heard in 2024.

Mr Kark said the inquiry had now written to several organisations that have now "all agreed to provide statements and documents to assist the Inquiry".

An advertising campaign to encourage staff members to come forward is also due to take place.

"In relation to staff and management of MAH, as well as making targeted requests to individuals both directly and through the Trust, we will be publicising as widely as possible, including using a media campaign, that we want members of staff to contact us directly to provide their accounts of the delivery of care at MAH," Mr Kark said.

"The Inquiry wants to hear about all aspects of care and life at MAH as seen from the staff and management perspective."

Several authorities are also to give evidence, including health Trusts and the PSNI, while experts are due to "assist the panel on potential recommendations."

