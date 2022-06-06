Muckamore Abbey: Public hearings to start into abuse allegations

Detectives have viewed about 300,000 hours of CCTV footage from inside the hospital.

Police have arrested 34 people; so far eight people have been charged, and more than 70 staff have been suspended as a precaution.

The inquiry's chair Tom Kark QC is to make his opening statement.

He had a key role in the inquiry into avoidable deaths at Stafford Hospital.

Other core participants include parents of patients, the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust which is in charge of the hospital, the Department of Health, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) and the PSNI.

Muckamore Abbey Hospital is already at the centre of the UK's biggest ever police investigation into the abuse of vulnerable adults.

Some staff working at the County Antrim hospital are alleged to have carried out physical and mental abuse as well as "wilful neglect" of vulnerable patients.

In a statement in relation to the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I welcome the fact that opening statements at the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry will start today.

“I have no doubt that the inquiry proceedings will be a harrowing experience for all those affected by the abject failure of care at Muckamore. It will also be deeply distressing for everyone who works in health and social care in Northern Ireland.

“I believe it is appropriate today for me to publicly reiterate my previous apology on behalf of the Health and Social Care system to all the patients and families who have been so badly let down.