At least two people have been killed after a gunman opened fire outside a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday.

"According to initial information, two people have been killed in Halle," a police spokesperson said.

"Several shots were fired. The alleged perpetrator has fled in a vehicle. We are asking the public to stay in their homes."

The shooting occurred near a synagogue and a Jewish cemetery.

There is no further information at this time.