A man has been charged after mummies - described as national treasures - were destroyed in a fire in a Church of Ireland crypt in Dublin.

A church spokesperson said that the historic crypt of St Michan’s Church of Ireland Church on Church Street was broken into and vandalised on the afternoon of Tuesday 11 June.

A fire was lit in the crypt which houses a number of mummified remains, including those of a renowned 800-year-old ‘Crusader’ which is estimated to be 6'5" tall.

According to RTE, the alarm was raised after a tour guide detected smoke in the vault of the building around at 4pm.

The mummies were open to viewing the crypt in Dublin.

Gardaí said the fire was put out by Dublin Fire Brigade.

Gardai have arrested a suspect, who has now been charged in connection with the fire.

Archdeacon David Pierpoint, who is the Vicar of St Michan’s, said the mummies were left sitting in a foot of water.

“Our security system is very tight and thankfully we have CCTV in operation," he said.

Gardai crime scene tape surrounded the crypt after the blaze.

"The footage has been handed to the Gardai and the investigation is in their hands. We are very grateful to the Gardai and Fire Brigade for their efforts and support in putting out the fire.

“The crypt is a crime scene but I have just been given access to see the damage. The mummies are sitting in a foot of water. They need a very specific atmosphere and I fear that at least two of the remains, including the Crusader, have been destroyed. I will contact the National Museum to see if anything can be saved.”

Archbishop Michael Jackson visited St Michan’s on Tuesday evening.

Afterwards he said: “I am devastated to say that vandalism has once again struck in the crypt of St Michan’s, Church Street. The Fire Brigade was called and members dealt with the fire. However, significant damage has been done to the mummies.

" These historic remains are woven into the history of the city of Dublin and emblazoned in the imaginations of visitors and tourists from home and abroad.

“We do not yet know what the future is for the mummies as the Archdeacon of Dublin and I fear that they have been destroyed. These mummies are a national treasure and I am shocked at the sacrilege of the destruction of the remains of people who once lived.”

The medieval St Michan’s Church is located in the historic Oxmantown area north of the River Liffey.

In February 2019 the crypt was broken into and the head of the 800 year old mummy, called The Crusader, was stolen. It was later recovered after the story went global.

As a result, about £25,300 in tourist revenue was lost over five months.

The crypt is also home to the mummified remains of the ‘Thief’ and a man who is reputed to have been buried alive, along with other remains whose origins are unknown.

The 400 year old remains of a nun were severely damaged during the 2019 break–in were later placed in a closed coffin.