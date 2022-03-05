Murder accused gets bail to attend baptism

It was claimed that Adrian Holland could put himself and others in danger by attending the ceremony at a church in Belfast on Monday.

Concerns were also raised that the 38-year-old may try to flee, based on alleged indications he wanted to go to Spain in the aftermath of the killing.

But upholding a previous decision to allow temporary prison release, Mr Justice O’Hara confirmed: “The prosecution appeal against the grant of bail to Mr Holland is refused.”

. Robbie Lawlor was shot multiple times outside a house on Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area

Lawlor, 36, was shot dead outside Holland’s home at Etna Drive in Ardoyne, north Belfast on April 4, 2020.

According to police a gunman emerged from the house and opened fire in broad daylight.

Originally from Dublin, Lawlor had been heavily involved in a bitter dispute between rival Drogheda-based factions.

Previous courts were told he may have travelled to Northern Ireland because he feared he was going to be attacked as part of the violent feud.

But his killing had already been commissioned three weeks earlier at a meeting in a Sligo hotel attended by an international drugs dealer, it has been alleged.

Neither Holland nor 46-year-old co-defendant Patrick Teer, of Thornberry Hill in Belfast, are suspected of carrying out the shooting.

Instead, they remain in custody charged as part of a joint enterprise to murder, based on their alleged involvement in its preparation.

On Thursday, Belfast Magistrates’ Court granted Holland compassionate bail for the christening ceremony on condition that his solicitor Ciaran Shiels and a prison chaplain both act as chaperones.

Appealing that decision, Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representatives voiced concerns the accused could abscond.

He breached bail terms in the past by travelling to Sligo to allegedly meet a “well-known criminal” and plan Lawlor’s murder, it was contended.

A Crown lawyer claimed messages on Holland’s phone in the immediate aftermath of the shooting showed “a desire to abscond to Manchester and then on to Spain”.

Based on previous threats against the defendant, counsel also argued that others in his “proximity” could also be at risk.

“This was an assassination of Mr Lawlor,” she stressed.

“This was an incredibly dangerous and very sophisticated international criminal organisation that has been involved in multiple murders.”

Following submissions Mr Justice O’Hara held that Holland can be allowed out of custody for a period of hours.