Constable Robert Bobby Keys

Constable Robert (Bobby) Keys was preparing to finish a shift at Belleek RUC station when a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) smashed through the armoured shutters on a stairwell window killing him instantly.

The rocket attack, carried out on the morning of November 28, 1972, was followed by a prolonged spell of gunfire directed at the station from the Irish Republic side of the Irish border.

Constable Keys lived on a farm at Bannaghmore, Kesh with his wife Lillian and six children.

Mr Keys had vast policing experience having been a member of the Ulster Special Constabulary since 1940, before joining the RUC in 1969.

He was well-known as a devoted family man and was highly regarding for his policework and community service over many years.

Constable Keys’ murder came towards the end of what was by far the most brutal year of the entire Troubles, with a final toll of almost 500 lost lives.

In a family statement, the funeral service eulogy from the clergyman is recalled.

“Canon Doonan said he was ashamed, disgusted and saddened that there were men ‘who possibly call themselves Irishmen, who could bring such suffering, sorrow, and misery to their fellow men’. He appealed to those responsible for the campaign of violence and murder to stop – and think, and ask themselves to what purpose was the waste of life and destruction of property?

"He described Dad as a humble, quiet, honest countryman, making a living for himself and his family and pleaded with the terrorists not to bring more sorrow and distress to their fellow countrymen,” son Bertie Keys said.

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) said: "His murder brought a sense of shock and revulsion across the community and consigned his wife to raise their six children alone.

"On Sunday, November 27, 2022 there will be a special service of remembrance and thanksgiving.