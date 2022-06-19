Murder arrest after pensioner found dead inside house

Police in have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a pensioner’s body was found in a house.

By PA Reporter
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 4:41 pm

The 77-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown, on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Police were called to the property shortly before 11am where the body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered inside.

“A 45-year-old man located at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The 77-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown, on Sunday.

“I am appealing for anyone who believes they may have information which could assist police with their investigation to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Cookstown Police Station on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”