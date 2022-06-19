Murder arrest after pensioner found dead inside house

The 77-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown, on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Police were called to the property shortly before 11am where the body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered inside.

“A 45-year-old man located at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 77-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown, on Sunday.

“I am appealing for anyone who believes they may have information which could assist police with their investigation to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Cookstown Police Station on 101.