“A man, aged 21, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody at this time

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in the garage of a house in east Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim has been named by police as 43-year-old Rachel Simpson.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “While responding to a concern for safety at a house in the Castlereagh Road area shortly after 10.30pm on Friday 13th September, officers discovered Rachel’s body in a garage beside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man, aged 21, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody at this time.

“Officers remain at the scene as we continue with our investigation. A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 5pm and 10.30pm, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact Detectives on 101 and quote reference 1693 of 13/09/24.”

Police remained at the semi-detached property on Saturday evening. A PSNI car was parked at the end of the driveway which was sealed off with tape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An officer in white forensic overalls was at the side of the property.

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite said it was “horrific news”.

In a social media post he said: “Another woman murdered in NI.

“We have a gender-based violence crisis here – it is utterly chilling.

“My thoughts are with Rachel’s family and friends.