Murder inquiry launched after Portrush death, PSNI confirm

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man this morning, Monday 18th July.”

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Shortly after 2.20am, police received a report that an injured male was discovered in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush last night and the early hours of this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI