Murder investigation launched after late night fatal stabbing - woman arrested

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report, just before 11.50pm, that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A woman has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

