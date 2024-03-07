Murder investigation launched after man dies after being found with serious injuries in the Cupar Street area of west Belfast - Sinn Fein MP appeals for information to be brought to police

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with serious injuries in the Cupar Street area of west Belfast just after 8pm yesterday, Wednesday, 6th March.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Mar 2024, 06:07 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 09:58 GMT
A short time after being found, the man passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

It is understood he was punched outside a licensed premises on Cupar Street.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any other relevant information, to call 101 and quote reference number 1768 of 06/03/24.

You can also make a report via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has expressed his condolences with the family and friends of a man who died in west Belfast on Wednesday evening - and has appealed for information.

The West Belfast MP said: "I am deeply saddened to learn that a man died last night in the Cupar Street area.

"I would like to express my condolences with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this death to immediately bring it forward to the police to assist with their inquiries.”