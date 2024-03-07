Murder investigation launched after man found with serious injuries in the Cupar Street area of west Belfast dies in hospital
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with serious injuries in the Cupar Street area of west Belfast just after 8pm yesterday, Wednesday, 6th March.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A short time after being found, the man passed away in hospital.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.
Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place.
Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any other relevant information, to call 101 and quote reference number 1768 of 06/03/24.
You can also make a report via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.