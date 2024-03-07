Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A short time after being found, the man passed away in hospital.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any other relevant information, to call 101 and quote reference number 1768 of 06/03/24.