Murder investigation launched into Castlederg stabbing - four men being questioned

Conor Browne, aged 28 and from the Strabane area, died from injuries sustained following a stabbing incident in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday, 2nd September.Detective Chief Inspector Gibson said: “We have made three arrests to date in our investigation.

Two men – both aged 28 - remain in police custody at this time.

Another man aged 27 has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.“I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23.”

A short time later the PSNI revealed that detectives made two further arrests.The two men – aged 31 and 27 – were arrested tonight, Monday 4th September, and remain in police custody.