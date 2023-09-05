News you can trust since 1737
Murder investigation launched into Castlederg stabbing - four men being questioned

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Castlederg.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 07:45 BST
Conor Browne, aged 28 and from the Strabane area, died from injuries sustained following a stabbing incident in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday, 2nd September.Detective Chief Inspector Gibson said: “We have made three arrests to date in our investigation.

Two men – both aged 28 - remain in police custody at this time.

Another man aged 27 has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.“I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23.”

PSNIPSNI
A short time later the PSNI revealed that detectives made two further arrests.The two men – aged 31 and 27 – were arrested tonight, Monday 4th September, and remain in police custody.

Two other men - both aged 28 – also remain in police custody at this time.