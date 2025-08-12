Murder investigation started after Stephen Brannigan (56) found dead in Downpatrick property on Sunday

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Downpatrick at the weekend have named the deceased as Stephen Brannigan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Brannigan, who was 56-years-old, was found dead at an address in the Marian Park area of the town on Sunday, 10 August.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Brannigan’s family and loved ones at this extremely distressing time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “A murder investigation is underway, and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to please come forward and speak to our detectives on 101.”

Stephen Brannigan, believed to be aged in his 50s, died following an incident in the Marian Park area of the town on Sunday.