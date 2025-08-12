Murder investigation started after Stephen Brannigan (56) found dead in Downpatrick property on Sunday

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Aug 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 16:25 BST
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Downpatrick at the weekend have named the deceased as Stephen Brannigan.

Mr Brannigan, who was 56-years-old, was found dead at an address in the Marian Park area of the town on Sunday, 10 August.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Brannigan’s family and loved ones at this extremely distressing time.”

She added: “A murder investigation is underway, and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to please come forward and speak to our detectives on 101.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

