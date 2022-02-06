Murder probe launched after death of Belfast stab victim

PSNI

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances.

The dead man, aged 47, was taken to hospital from a house in the Ardoyne area on January 7.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Police were called to a house in Harcourt Drive at around 6.15am on Friday 7 January following a report of a stabbing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away this morning, Sunday, February 6.

“A number of arrests were made in relation to this incident and our enquiries are ongoing.”

DCI Caldwell added: “I am appealing for anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation please get in touch.

“If you were in the area of Harcourt Drive late on Thursday, January 6 or early on Friday, January 7, and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary please call 101 quoting reference number 188 07/01/22.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport