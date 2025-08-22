Murder probe launched after man stabbed in Dunmurry

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 10:28 BST
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in west Belfast.

The PSNI said the incident happened on Thursday evening and one man has been arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said: “We received a report at around 8.15pm that a man aged in his 30s had been stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a reported stabbing in west Belfast last night (Thursday, 21st August) Picture: Press Eye
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a reported stabbing in west Belfast last night (Thursday, 21st August) Picture: Press Eye

“Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

“At this time, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1633 21/08/25.”

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker said there was shock and sadness in the local community following the death.

He said: “This is absolutely tragic, and I want to extend my thoughts and condolences to the deceased man’s family and friends.

“There is a great deal of shock and sadness in our community this morning at this news.”

Mr Baker added: “The PSNI has confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Anyone with information should come forward.

“I am encouraging people not to engage in speculation and to allow police time and space to complete their investigation.”

