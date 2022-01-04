Murdered tattoo artist ‘was a mentor and an idol’

The scene in Downpatrick after a violent stabbing took place on the town's Church Street. Credit: Conor Kinahan / PACEMAKER PRESS

The victim was assaulted at around 11am on Monday in Downpatrick, and despite the attention of paramedics he died at the scene.

Police have not officially confirmed his name, but widespread reports online and in other media named him as Aidan Emerson Mann.

Police said the 28-year-old man was assailed on Church Street in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder.

There had been a separate stabbing incident outside licenced premises on the very same street in the early hours of Saturday.

In that incident, a woman in her 20s was stabbed, and police said a 28-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of wounding with intent (she was later freed on bail).

However, despite their proximity, it is understood detectives are not investigating any link between the two stabbing incidents.

Mr Mann was a tattooist, and used the name “Zen” in connection with his work.

The UK companies register shows he set up a business called South Street Tattoo Ltd in Newtownards in 2019, but it dissolved the following year.

He appears to have had two tattoo studio Facebook accounts – Zen Black Irezumi, and Zen Black Irezumi – showing he specialised in Japanese-style tattoos.

The latter account states he was from Belfast.

Lulu Franklin, of Sailors and Scoundrels tattoo parlour in Newtownards, wrote online: “Sadly today the world lost one of the best artists and human beings I know.

“I’ve worked with Aidan/ Zen in three different studios and I’ve seen him grow so much through the years.

“I’ve looked up to him and he’s mentored me and everyone else in the studio.

“I’ll never forgot all he’s taught me .

“He wasn’t just an artist at the studio he was my best friend and a member of our family.”

Fellow tattooist Damian Scott, from the same studio, dubbed him a “free spirit”.

He wrote: “Sad to say that today I lost one not only my idol within the tattooing industry but a dear friend...

“Keep an eye out over us all up there and rock on!”

News Letter exclusive on the fall-out from Gerry Adams court dispute: Lawsuits against the state from people interned in Northern Ireland 50 years ago now number up to 400

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.