The woman has been named as detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, officers attended a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan last night, responding to a report received just after 10pm.

“Sadly, the woman, whom we can now name as 32 year old Natalie McNally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Natalie McNally

“Our investigation is at an early stage and I am keen to establish Natalie’s movements between 4pm on Sunday 18th and 10pm last night. I would appeal to anyone with information they feel is relevant to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22.”

“A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested last night, is continuing to help police with enquiries.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Earlier SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden said people in the area woke up to the devastating news that a woman had died.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in County Armagh. Police are currently at the scene at Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

“We don’t know any details as yet, just that police are treating the death as suspicious,” he said.

“The young lady is from a well known and highly respected family within the Lurgan and Craigavon area.

“Speaking with the lady’s aunt this morning, she told me on Sunday she was with the family celebrating the excitement of the World Cup final, and her parents got a knock on the door this morning to say their daughter had died.

“At a time when most are looking forward to celebrating Christmas, this family are preparing to bury their daughter, it’s really sad.”

