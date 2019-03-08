N.I. child reported missing is found safe and well

A 13 year-old child from Northern Ireland who was reported as missing on Friday has been found "safe and well" said the P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. made an urgent missing person appeal on social media and as a result the post was shared more than 1,500 times.

SAFE & WELL: John Connors has been found safe and well say police.

"Earlier today there was a post relating to a young boy John Connors 13 years old, who was reported missing from the north Belfast area," said the P.S.N.I.

"Your help and response have been absolutely tremendous with 1508 shares.

"It is my privilege to report that this young boy has been found safe and well."

The P.S.N.I. added: "Thank you all for your efforts and concerns which is very much appreciated by everyone involved in looking for young John.

Please enjoy the rest of your day and stay safe."