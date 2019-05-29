N.I. dog euthanased after suspected acid attack - 'evil scumbag' responsible say animal rescue volunteers

The P.S.N.I. is making enquiries after they received a report of a suspected acid attack on a dog in Northern Ireland on Tuesday - the family pet subsequently had to be put to sleep because of its injuries.

P.S.N.I. Inspector McCullough said the incident happened in the Newry area on Tuesday afternoon.

The two images shared by Doggy 911 Rescue South Down.

"Police received a report about an injured dog in the Pound Road area of Newry at approximately 6:10pm on Tuesday May 28," said Inspector McCullough.

"The animal was taken to a local vet, however, due to the severity of its injuries the dog had to be euthanized.

"Enquiries are ongoing," he concluded.

A voluntary organisation specialising in the rescue of animals shared an image of the dog, called Patch, on social media after it had been attacked.

The image shared by Doggy 911 Rescue South Down of the dog after the attack. The family pet was put to sleep a while after this photo was taken.

"This dog's family have been left completely devastated and heartbroken due to the actions [of] some evil scumbag," said Doggy 911 Rescue South Down.

"We do not tolerate animal abuse of any kind in Northern Ireland.

"We would ask anyone with information about this to please come forward and contact the P.S.N.I."