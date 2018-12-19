N.I. family 'devastated' after heartless thieves steal family pet

A family from Northern Ireland have been left "devastated" after thieves stole their 12 year-old pet Yorkshire Terrier.

The PSNI launched an appeal on social media on Wednesday evening. and

STOLEN: 12 year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Rascal.

Along with a photograph of 12 year-old 'Rascal' the PSNI asked for the public's help in reuniting the family with their beloved dog.

"Poor Rascal is on medication for breathing problems and his owners are obviously devastated and keen to get him home," said police.

"If you have any information please get in contact via 101 quoting reference 957 of 18/12/18 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."