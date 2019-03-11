N.I. man wanted urgently by P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. is urgently trying to locate a 20 year-old Northern Ireland man.

Neil Maskey, from the Belfast area, is asked to contact the P.S.N.I. as soon as possible.

Neil Maskey. (Photo: P.S.N.I.)

The police did not confirm why they are trying to locate Mr. Maskey.

“Police are keen to speak with Mr Maskey as soon as possible," said Sergeant Davy McCusker.

"I would appeal to Neil or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch with police immediately.

“He is described as being 5’6” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes."

Sergeant McCusker added: “If you have any information that could help us locate Neil, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 661 of 20/02/19.”

The P.S.N.I. attempted to locate Mr. Maskey in similar circumstances last month.