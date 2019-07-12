N.I. motorist in shock after three men with knife force him to drive them to Bangor

A Northern Ireland motorist was left badly shaken after he alleged three men armed with a knife, hijacked his vehicle and forced him to drive them to Bangor.

The alleged incident occurred on Comber Road area of Newtownards on Thursday.

The P.S.N.I. is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The male driver was approaching the junction of Blenheim Drive and Comber Road at approximately 11:30pm when three unknown men approached his vehicle.

The man claims the three men threatened him with a knife and ordered that he drive them to Bangor.

All three men got into the car but exited the vehicle near Rathgill estate, Bangor.

The driver of the car was not injured during this incident, however he was left very badly shaken by the ordeal.

Detective Sergeant McKee appealed for anyone with information to contact the P.S.N.I. immediately.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw these three men alight from this vehicle in the Rathgill estate to contact police at Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2398 11/07/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."