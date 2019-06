The P.S.N.I. has declared a security alert after a suspicious object was discovered in the garden of a house in Northern Ireland.

The object was found in Roseleigh Street, Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

The P.S.N.I. is currently at the scene.

A number of homes have been evacuated.

Cordons are in place.

A number of roads in the surrounding area are closed.

There are no further details at this time.