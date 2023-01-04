Natalie McNally murder: friend's pledge to 'do anything' to keep pressure on killer

Jayne Doran, who has penned an open letter to Natalie’s killer, described whoever was responsible as a “sorry excuse of a human” who has robbed Natalie of untold joy and success.

The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.

Police think she died on Sunday, December 18.

In statement just days after the murder, Natalie’s brother said: “I am Niall, the youngest of Natalie’s three brothers, and I would like to appeal to my sister’s killer to do the decent thing and confess to her murder.

“Nats, as we all called her, was the only girl in our family and we treated her like a princess."

One of two 32-year-old men who were arrested as part of the murder probe has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The second man is no longer being treated as a suspect.

Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information.

In her open letter, Jayne Doran said: “I only write this to you because I want you to know you will be found and you will answer for what you’ve done. Natalie is what matters.

“Natalie loved to dance, to play silly games, to wear the most beautiful clothes and to make everyone around her laugh. But most of all, she loved her family. Her three brothers and her mum and dad were everything to her and her to them.”

The letter goes on to say: “The path she took was full of joy and success and was about to get even better with the growing life inside of her, her little boy, Dean.”

In a Facebook reply, one well-wisher described it as “a fantastic piece of writing that must have been very difficult to compose”.

Ms Doran replied: “The sleepless ramblings of a grief ridden person. Anything to keep Natalie and her family in the minds of the nation

“Was with them today and got [mother] Bernie's permission prior to posting this. Anything to keep the conversation about Natalie alive until justice is served and beyond that even.”