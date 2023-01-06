Natalie McNally murder: lead detective says police aware of fear in community
A number of women the Lurgan area have expressed concern after the detective leading the Natalie McNally murder probe appeared to downplay the potential risk posed by the killer.
Ms McNally, who was 32 years old and 15 weeks pregnant, was attacked at her home in the Silverwood area a week before Christmas.
At a press conference on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Neill McGuinness said police “believe Natalie knew her killer,” and that “police have no information to suggest a risk to other women”.
However, with the perpetrator still at large, some people have questioned the value of that assurance.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart met with the team of detectives following a vigil in memory of Natalie and later said the public needed some reassurance as there is “fear on the streets” of Lurgan.
"To this end I have urged the police to step up visible policing in the area to reassure the public but in particular women who are understandably nervous that a such a brutal murderer is on the streets,” she said.
"We need to help bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice. Justice will not replace Natalie around the family dinner table, nor will it make up for the many golden moments of joy baby Dean would have brought to the family.
"However, we need justice served to ensure the perpetrator does not evade the maximum penalty possible for this brutal taking of life,” the DUP MP added.
Among a number of comments on social media following the police press conference, one woman said: “Did the PSNI really come out and say Natalie's killer isn't a risk to other women? A murderer? Really?”
Another typical comment said: “Can't believe that, there is not doubt that their is a dangerous murderer out there that needs taken off the streets asap.”
During Thursday’s press conference, DCI McGuinness also said: “I believe that Natalie knew her killer.
“I believe that there was a pre-existing some form of relationship with her killer and someone that she was content to allow into her home, so I believe this was a targeted attack towards Natalie McNally.”
He said he did not believe that Ms McNally’s door was locked when her killer arrived.
“I am keeping an open mind whether this was a pre-planned attack or something that developed when the killer arrived at the address,” he added.
In a radio interview yesterday, DCI McGuinness said his investigating team isn’t deaf to local concerns.
Speaking to BBC NI, he said: "We hear the people telling us that they are frightened. We are trying to give a degree of assurance that we believe this attack targeted at Natalie McNally, however, we are mindful, and we met some of the political representatives, and indeed we have met lots of members of the community, who are telling us that there is a fear out there.
"I'm working very closely with the [PSNI] district commander and I know that she has committed to posting patrols".
Police have appealed for anyone with information to call 101 and quoting reference number 2127 of 19/12/22, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.