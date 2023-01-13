The PSNI are probing the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan.

He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

Natalie, who was 32 years old, was fatally stabbed on the night of Sunday 18 December in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said previously: “The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down.

“Amidst their pain, Natalie’s devoted family have, somehow, found the strength to appeal publicly for anyone with information to do the right thing and speak up.”

“And, likewise, we remain absolutely steadfast in our determination to bring the killer to justice.”