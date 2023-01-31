News you can trust since 1737
Natalie McNally murder Lurgan: PSNI rearrest suspect in ongoing murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan have arrested a 32-year-old man in the Lisburn area.

By Philip Bradfield
Police are investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan just before Christmas.
He was previously arrested on 19 December.

Ms McNally was murdered in her Lurgan home on 18 December.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

Another man arrested on 21 December, aged 32, and a 46-year-old man arrested on 13 January, both remain released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.