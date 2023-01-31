Natalie McNally murder Lurgan: PSNI rearrest suspect in ongoing murder probe
Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan have arrested a 32-year-old man in the Lisburn area.
By Philip Bradfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
He was previously arrested on 19 December.
Ms McNally was murdered in her Lurgan home on 18 December.
He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.
Another man arrested on 21 December, aged 32, and a 46-year-old man arrested on 13 January, both remain released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.