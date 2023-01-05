Natalie McNally murder: Stormont vigil hears plea for ‘end to violence against women and girls’

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh, on December 18.

Police have so far made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

“Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls,” said Declan.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill with Natalie McNally's brothers (left to right) Declan, Niall and Brendan during a vigil for women who have died in violent circumstances outside the Parliament Buildings, Belfast

“And everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill organised the vigil at Stormont.

“We are very conscious today that we need to remember all victims of gender-based violence, all those who have lost their lives,” she told the gathering.

Family members of other women who have died in violent circumstances also attended the vigil. A picture of Natalie McNally was placed on a stand outside the landmark building. A second picture of 28-year-old Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca, who was found murdered in a flat in Cork on New Year’s Day, was placed alongside it.

Ms O’Neill added: “We have a problem in our society with misogyny and we need to tackle it and I know this is the strong message that we are here today to send to the families of all those who have lost loved ones to show them that support and say enough is enough and that we’re not going to tolerate this in our society.”

The Sinn Fein Stormont leader visited Ms McNally’s parents at the family home on Wednesday evening.

“What they crucially want today is that we actually make that direct appeal, a universal appeal from all of us again to the public that anybody that has the slightest bit of information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please bring it forward because it so important that they get justice for Natalie and the family are allowed the opportunity to be able to grieve in knowing what actually happened to her,” she said.

