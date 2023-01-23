Natalie McNally rally to remember murdered pregnant woman: DUP MLA says 'common fear' that killer is still on the loose
Women and the wider community in Lurgan are living in fear because the person responsible for the "brutal murder of a pregnant woman" has not been caught after more than a month, a DUP MLA has said ahead of a rally in memory of Natalie McNally this weekend.
Local MLA Diane Dodds was speaking to the News Letter ahead of a rally this Saturday in Lurgan, organised by the National Women's Council of Ireland in Natalie McNally's name to oppose violence against women.
The McNally family has asked those attending to "wear something pink or blue, to remember Natalie and her baby boy".
Last Wednesday, January 18, marked exactly one month since the murder of the 32-year-old in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan and PSNI detectives leading the investigation continue to appeal for information.
Speaking to the News Letter, Ms Dodds said: "It's a month on and the person who did this has not been caught. That causes extreme concern to the community, but particularly of course to Natalie McNally's family.
"I visited, her mum and dad were there, as were her brothers. We have to remember in all of this that a young woman has been murdered, and her unborn child has been murdered. They are a lovely, ordinary family who have lost their daughter in extraordinary, terrible circumstances. This family are completely traumatised."
She continued: "The rally on Saturday is first and foremost about keeping Natalie McNally, her murder and the murder of her unborn child in the public domain. It's about keeping some pressure on that person or those individuals who know something that will bring this person to justice. That is the most important thing, that we keep on talking about this and that we find the link that helps police bring this person to justice. That is the single most important thing about the rally."
She added: "It is also to express that common fear that someone, someone responsible for an incredibly brutal murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child is still at large. That person is, perhaps, still at large in the Lurgan community or perhaps in the wider Northern Ireland. That person has not, as yet, been caught and that causes concern, naturally. We've heard the McNally family express that concern."