Natalie McNally stabbing: CCTV footage released of suspect strolling in and out of housing complex - and £20,000 reward now on offer for clinching clues
The PSNI have released CCTV footage of the man they believe killed 32-year-old Lurgan resident Natalie McNally.
Meanwhile the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.
Natalie was murdered in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, and detectives believe the attack took place on the night of Sunday, December 18.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Today, we are releasing CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm.
"Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.
“My thoughts remain firmly with Natalie’s devoted parents and family, who have suffered terribly. And my appeal is to anyone with information to please come forward.
“I’m keen to highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.
"The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.
"Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.
“Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”