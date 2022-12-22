News you can trust since 1737
Natalie McNally stabbing: CCTV footage released of suspect strolling in and out of housing complex - and £20,000 reward now on offer for clinching clues

The PSNI have released CCTV footage of the man they believe killed 32-year-old Lurgan resident Natalie McNally.

By Adam Kula
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have today, 22 December, released CCTV footage along with details of a reward from the charity Crimestoppers. Clip one shows the suspect walking into Silverwood Green, Lurgan on Sunday 18th December at 8.52pm; clip two shows the suspect walking out of Silverwood Greenat 9.30pm
Meanwhile the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.

Natalie was murdered in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, and detectives believe the attack took place on the night of Sunday, December 18.

She was 15 weeks pregnant and her child also died.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Today, we are releasing CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm.

"Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.

“My thoughts remain firmly with Natalie’s devoted parents and family, who have suffered terribly. And my appeal is to anyone with information to please come forward.

“I’m keen to highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

"The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.

"Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

“Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”