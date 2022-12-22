Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally have today, 22 December, released CCTV footage along with details of a reward from the charity Crimestoppers. Clip one shows the suspect walking into Silverwood Green, Lurgan on Sunday 18th December at 8.52pm; clip two shows the suspect walking out of Silverwood Greenat 9.30pm

Meanwhile the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent of the police, has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.

Natalie was murdered in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, and detectives believe the attack took place on the night of Sunday, December 18.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Today, we are releasing CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm.

"Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.

“My thoughts remain firmly with Natalie’s devoted parents and family, who have suffered terribly. And my appeal is to anyone with information to please come forward.

“I’m keen to highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

"The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.

"Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

