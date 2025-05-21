The head of the National Black Police Association has been “vindicated” following an investigation into a social media post.

Andy George, who is a senior PSNI officer, was placed under investigation following a post on X about a police officer in London who was cleared of murder in 2024, and following his acquittal was promoted.

He made a comment about the “disproportionate number of black officers under investigation for misconduct and being held back in their own careers”.

On Wednesday, Police Service of Northern Ireland deputy chief constable Bobby Singleton said a investigation was started after an “outside remit” referral from the Office of the Police Ombudsman.

He said an internal misconduct investigation “has now concluded determining there was no misconduct in this case”.

Mr George’s solicitor Kevin Winters, of KRW Law, confirmed he had been informed that PSNI internal misconduct proceedings have concluded there was no misconduct.

“We are pleased to see vindication for our client in this determination,” he said.

“However we are disappointed to note that he will be the subject of so called ‘management action’ meaning he will have a conversation with his line manager.

“That discussion will include the issue of the posting allegedly stirring up division.

“We don’t think that is a proportionate out-working to the nature of the complaint made here.

“He absolutely rejects any such allegation. For now Mr George is satisfied that he has been exonerated.”

In a statement, Mr Singleton said police officers, like all citizens, have the right to freedom of speech but it is recognised that for police officers that must be limited “owing to the unique role with which we are entrusted in society and the need to maintain public confidence, impartiality and professional standards”.

“Cases which require an assessment of the balance between the rights of the individual and the limitations placed on police officers will almost inevitably always require at least some degree of investigation and objective assessment,” he said.

“Importantly, commencement of an investigation is not a final determination as to whether there has or hasn’t been misconduct.