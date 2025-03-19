The National Crime Agency has arrested a 34-year-old man in the Armagh area in connection with a haul of 34kg of cannabis.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the National Crime Agency arrested the suspect at his home this morning, 19 March, in an operation supported by the PSNI.

It follows the discovery of 34kg of cannabis found concealed in a sophisticated hide in the floor of a trailer unit as it arrived at Killingholme port in North Lincolnshire in May 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lorry had recently arrived from the Hook of Holland with a load of fresh chicken and was stopped by Border Force officers, who were working with the NCA.

The NCA arrested a man in Armagh today in connection with this cannabis haul.

The man is alleged to be involved in an organised crime group based in Northern Ireland and which is suspected of being behind the importation.

He was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the importation of a Class B drug and participating in activities of an organised crime group and was taken to Dungannon for questioning. He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham said: "Since the discovery of this significant amount of class B drugs, our investigators have been working to uncover the full extent of the organised crime group behind this importation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that the drugs seized in this importation attempt in May 2024 would have been destined for onward circulation in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Sergei Nicola Bacaianov, 42, who was residing in Blanchardstown in the Republic of Ireland, was jailed last year in connection with the same cannabis haul.

"With thanks to our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their support, the NCA investigation continues to identify and work towards bringing those involved to justice."

Last October a lorry driver linked to the investigation was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Sergei Nicola Bacaianov, 42, who was residing in Blanchardstown in the Republic of Ireland, was travelling by ferry from the Netherlands to Killingholme port in Lincolnshire on 4 May 2023, carrying a load of fresh chicken in his trailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting on behalf of the NCA, Border Force officers stopped Bacaianov at the port. A search of his trailer found new welding and paintwork which indicated that efforts had been made to conceal two underfloor compartments.

Each compartment contained three sliding drawers, each with five metal trays filled with 31 kilos of cannabis with a street value of £620k.

Bacaianov denied any knowledge of the drugs when questioned by NCA officers and insisted he was collecting and delivering legitimate loads.

However, investigators found DNA evidence suggesting he both knew about and had helped to load the drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to drugs importation at Grimsby Crown Court on 25 September, telling the court he had some knowledge of the drugs but not the scale of the operation.

He was sentenced at the same court to a two-and-a-half years in prison and will be deported at the end of his sentence.

After the conviction last year, David Cunningham said: "Sergei Bacaianov was not only aware of the illegal load he was smuggling, but involved in loading the drugs into a sophisticated hide beneath the floor of his trailer to avoid detection at the border.

"We believe these drugs would have been destined for onward travel to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland where they would have been sold on the streets, the profits from which would have been used to commit further serious and organised crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The NCA works closely with partners both in the UK and overseas to disrupt criminal hauliers who use their legitimate loads, often foodstuffs, to transport their illegal commodities into the UK.