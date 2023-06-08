The NCA said the property in Ballyhalbert is believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of fraud and money laundering offences.

NCA officers in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force obtained a Property Freezing Order at Belfast High Court on Monday over the static holiday home. The NCA said the purchaser’s family are believed to be “senior members of South East Antrim UDA”. The property cannot be sold or ownership transferred while the NCA investigation continues. The holiday home will be recovered if the court decides it has more likely than not been paid for with the proceeds of crime.

NCA head of asset denial Rob Burgess said: “The investigation into the source of funds used to purchase this holiday home is part of our ongoing work to tackle and disrupt paramilitary crime groups. Our specialist team of financial investigators, working closely with partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, will continue to use civil recovery powers to target anyone engaged in organised crime. We will use all the tools at our disposal to identify and recover criminal assets no matter how well they have been hidden.”

The holiday home in Co Down on which a freezing order has been placed as part of a NCA investigation into the South East Antrim UDA

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “This is an excellent result for our partner in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, the National Crime Agency; and an example of how the freezing of criminal property can hugely disrupt the criminal activities of a paramilitary group.