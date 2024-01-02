Nationalist candidate in Newry whose house was hit by arsonists condemns new attack on a home in the city

A woman whose Newry home was targeted by arsonists has condemned those who have planted a bomb at a home not far away.

Sharon Loughran’s car was torched at her house in Damolly Village in the city on July 12. The culprits have not been caught.

The Aontu activist hit out at those who have now targeted a house in Drumgullion Avenue on New Year’s Day, which police this morning say involved a viable bomb.

Drumgullion Avenue stands about a third-of-a-mile away from Damolly Village as the crow flies, just across the Newry River / Canal.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 01/01/2024. A number of homes were evacuated in the security alert in Newry.

This is at least the third serious incident in Drumgullion Avenue in the last few months.

On December 12, a man in a property there had been asleep in bed just before 10pm when he was awoken by two men with hatchets. He was uninjured.

And on October 18, two petrol bombs were thrown at a property on the street, causing a small fire. Again, no-one was hurt.

When it comes to the most recent incident in Drumgullion Avenue, the PSNI said they got a report shortly before 2.50pm on Monday that a suspicious object had been left in the area.

This morning it was revealed that this object was indeed a real device, not a hoax.

It has been taken away for forensic examination.

A number of homes were evacuated during the security operation.

The PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1310 of 01/01/24.”

Ms Loughran, who stood unsuccessfully as a council candidate in Newry and still campaigns with anti-abortion nationalist party Aontu, told the News Letter: “I thought these days were over, that this level of violence had finished.

"I don’t understand the thinking behind what people are doing and why they do it – it’s very sad that we should go back to this.

"But then maybe if we had a working Stormont we could do something about it.”

She said the police had about a minute-and-a-half of admittedly-grainy CCTV footage relating to the attack at her house, but that the crime had not been solved, she still does not know the motivation behind it, and says that her insurance company “put her through hell” in the aftermath of the incident.

Newry Sinn Fein councillor Geraldine Kearns said residents of the latest Drumgullion Avenue attack were allowed back home at about midnight last night.

“I can’t praise enough those who aided those residents who had to leave their homes due to this incident,” she said.