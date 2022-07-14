Neighbour ‘stabbed in dispute over drug dealing’

Gary Cromie, 30, is accused of launching a knife attack which left a “prominent figure” in the community with serious wounds to his arm.

Cromie, of Upper Crescent in Comber, denies charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in connection with the incident on July 10.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he is believed to have sent a Facebook message to the stab victim, challenging him about having warned his friend not to be dealing drugs.

The complainant responded by stating: “I have been hearing things on the street”.

According to police he then went to Cromie’s home to speak to him, where he was allegedly knifed as he raised an arm to defend himself.

“He said he felt a burning sensation before realising that blood was squirting out,” an investigating detective told the court.

The man ran towards nearby shops where staff stemmed the flow of blood and called an ambulance.

He suffered cuts to his arteries, a completely severed bicep tendon and partial severing to the radial nerve.

“There is potential for 100% recovery but that is uncertain,” the detective disclosed.

Cromie was arrested after handing himself in to police on Tuesday.

Opposing his application for bail, police claimed it had been an unprovoked attack.

“The defendant attempted to stab the injured party in the chest and neck area,” the detective alleged.

“They both live on the same street … the injured party is a prominent figure in the local community and there would be concerns about reprisals for the defendant as well.”

With forensic tests still to be carried out on a knife seized from the suspected scene of the attack, defence solicitor Joe Mulholland argued that it was currently one person’s word against another.