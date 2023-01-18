Natalie McNally

Ms McNally, 32, was murdered on the night of December 18 in her home in Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

The new appeal comes as it was revealed that Ms McNally’s family have named her unborn son Dean.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Today, Wednesday 18 January, will mark one month since Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was brutally murdered in her own home.

“We have carried out an extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

“We previously released CCTV footage and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing.

“It shows the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and then the same figure walking away at 9.30pm.

“Please remember, this was the night of Sunday 18 December – that’s the same day as the World Cup Final.

“I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday. If you witnessed anything untoward – no matter how insignificant it may seem – or if you have captured dashcam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.”

Mr McGuinness added: “I would like to remind people of the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

“It is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.”

The officer paid tribute the McNally family.

He said: “The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down.

“They continue to grieve the loss of their only daughter and sister and also Natalie’s baby boy, who they have named Dean.

“Natalie’s killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to us. Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing.

“The suspect captured in the CCTV footage has an unusual gait.

“We remain absolutely determined to bring him to justice for this heinous murder.