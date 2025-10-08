A blaze across a large area of gorse in Newry, where firefighters tackled flames which had been burning for several days. Picture date: Friday April 24, 2020. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A new framework to tackle wildfires aims to raise awareness after it was found that people starting blazes deliberately or accidentally was the main cause of the blazes in Northern Ireland.

Belfast News Letter

Northern Ireland’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir launched the region’s first strategic framework to reduce the threat of wildfires in the countryside.

The Wildfires Strategic Framework runs until 2030 and focuses on objectives of wildfire prevention as well as preparedness, response, recovery and enforcement.

It identifies 35 key areas of development which, taken together, aim to ensure the regional capability to address the issue of wildfires is enhanced.

Mr Muir said he hopes the framework will mark a turning point.

“Publication of the strategic framework will facilitate the development of a detailed wildfire action plan over the next year,” he said.

“The framework is an important step towards making our communities more resilient to wildfires, making them aware of the dangers wildfires pose to health, and providing them with tools to adapt to and mitigate wildfire risks through prevention, preparedness and vigilance.

“Recognising the importance of being able to react quickly and effectively to wildfires when they do occur, the strategic framework includes measures to enhance preparedness and capability for response to wildfire incidents.”

He said implementation will support the delivery of other strategies and plans relating to climate change, biodiversity and peatland restoration.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the framework launch.

Mr Nesbitt said: “It is encouraging to see the publication of this strategic framework which is an important first step to a longer-term solution for wildfires in Northern Ireland.

“It is a key document that will pave the way in defining our future efforts in protecting and improving our natural habitat and benefiting our communities.”

Ms Long added: “The last 12 months have shown the devastating impact of wildfires on our communities and I recognise that that threat is only likely to grow as a result of climate change and changing weather patterns.

“Delivering on the Strategic Framework is vital in that context and I hope that all relevant departments play their part to the fullest. I look forward to further engagement between officials in regard to the enforcement elements of the framework.”

Meanwhile Superintendent Chris Hamill said deliberately setting a wildfire is a criminal offence for which you can face prosecution.

“Where it is found that a fire has been maliciously started, it will be fully investigated by police, and when identified, those responsible can expect to be arrested and brought before court,” he said.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland welcomes the publication of the first Wildfires Strategic Framework, and we look forward to working alongside our partners in order to help collectively tackle this issue and protect our landscape.”

NIFRS assistant chief fire and rescue officer Marcus Wright also welcomed the framework.

“The collaborative multi-agency approach details a new way forward in a set of coordinated actions that seek to reduce the frequency and severity of wildfires,” he said.

“We are encouraged by the unified approach in the development of this framework as we want firefighters to be ready and available to respond to incidents in their local community when called upon.

“Dealing with the increasing number and scale of wildfires, which are largely preventable, adds significant physical demands on firefighters and resources, and places strain on our service.