New Holland TM165 tractor stolen from shed in overnight raid
Police are appealing for information following the theft of a tractor from the Dundalk Road area of Newtownhamilton.
In a statement Sergeant Macdonald said: “Sometime between 6pm on Thursday, 3rd March and 11.30am on Friday, 4th March, it was reported a blue New Holland TM165 was stolen from a shed.
“A padlock and chain had been removed from a gate and also the padlock from the shed door.
"These items were also taken during the theft.
“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or any suspicious vehicles travelling in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 632 04/03/22.”
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/