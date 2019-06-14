‘New info’ in Pat McCormick murder case, say detectives

Detectives investigating th murder of 55-year-old man William McCormick say a media appeal and road stop in town centre of Comber has resulted in “new information” being brought to their attention.

A murder investigation has been underway into the disappearance of the 55-year-old County Down father-of-four, who is known as Pat, since Tuesday, June 4.

Pat McCormick

A police spokesperson said on Friday afternoon: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 55 year old William McCormick, known as Pat, have received new information following last night’s media appeal and road stop in Comber town centre.”

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: “I would like to thank the Comber community and the wider public for their support in this investigation and for providing valuable information. I continue to appeal to anyone with any information surrounding Pat’s disappearance to contact detectives at the incident room at Seapark on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”