New information and reconcilliation body 'must deliver for victims': SEFF

​The chief commissioner of a new body formed to aid ‘reconcilliation’ must deliver for victims and survivors of terrorism, SEFF’s director or services has said.

Peter Sheridan of the ICRIR. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

​Kenny Donaldson was commenting in response to a recent address given by Peter Sheridan – the new commissioner for investigations at the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) – in which Mr Sheridan referred to the UK Government’s desire to protect military veterans from prosecution.

The NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act passed into law in September.

Mr Sheridan told a gathering at Harvard University in the US that “soldiers appearing in court for offences that happened 30 and 40 years ago,” was the catalyst for the new legislation, the Irish News reported.

“Boris Johnson, when he was the PM, said they were going to bring in this legacy act and the focus was, everybody knew it even though the government didn’t say it that way, but everybody knew it was about the veterans,” Mr Sheridan is quoted as saying.

The ICRIR moved to clarify that Mr Sheridan was speaking in a “personal capacity” when he made the remarks.

Mr Donaldson said that, once again, Mr Sheridan appears to have overlooked the fact that former terrorists will also benefit from the provisions of the bill.

"A perception is quickly surrounding Peter Sheridan that he is someone unwilling to address the legacy of Provisional IRA terrorism, and the benefits the new bill will have for both republican and loyalist terrorists is airbrushed from the remarks which he made,” he said.

As a result of the new legislation, only those Troubles prosecutions, inquests and civic actions which are currently ongoing will continue.

In relation to prosecutions, the ICRIR will be able to refer cases for prosecution in cases where immunity is not granted and sufficient evidence exists.

Mr Donaldson said it was notable that Mr Sheridan “saw fit to get the nod from loyalist and republican terrorists ahead of taking up the new role, whilst being ‘radio silent’ with victims/survivors – the supposed constituency of benefit of the legislation”.

Mr Donaldson added: "Through this new appointment as Commissioner for Investigations his responsibility is delivery for victims/survivors – not providing soft landings for those engaged in terrorism.