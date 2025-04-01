New IRA probe nabs man on drug supply and dealing charges

The PSNI's logo.

Police investigating dissident group the New IRA have arrested a man on drug dealing and supply charges.

A PSNI spokeswoman said detectives from Serious Crime Branch who were investigating criminality linked to the New IRA today (1st) charged a 20-year-old man with being possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply it to another, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, possessing a class B drug and transferring criminal property.

The man, who has not been named, is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on April 29.

The spokeswoman added: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”