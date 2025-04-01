New IRA probe nabs man on drug supply and dealing charges
A PSNI spokeswoman said detectives from Serious Crime Branch who were investigating criminality linked to the New IRA today (1st) charged a 20-year-old man with being possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply it to another, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, possessing a class B drug and transferring criminal property.
The man, who has not been named, is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on April 29.
The spokeswoman added: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
Formed in 2012 from a merger of the Real IRA and Republican Action Against Drugs, among other smaller organisations, the New IRA is the largest and most active of dissident republican groups waging violent campaigns against British security forces in Northern Ireland, and has launched attacks on the police and army.