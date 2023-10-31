New PSNI appeal over Halloween night murder of Arthur Berryman 22 years ago

​​Detectives investigating a Halloween night murder more than 20 years ago have made a fresh appeal for help catching the killer.

Arthur Berryman was murdered inside his Belfast home on October 31, 2001

Arthur Berryman, 46, was stabbed multiple times inside his Belfast home on October 31, 2001.

At about 11.30pm that night, Mr Berryman’s wife answered a knock at the door of their house on Imperial Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was confronted by a masked man wielding a knife who pushed her to the ground before entering the property and stabbing Mr Berryman as he sat in the living room.

He died at the scene.

A man and woman were later charged in connection with the murder but the charges were later withdrawn and no-one has been convicted.

Detective Chief Inspector Jenna Fitzpatrick from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch issued the fresh appeal for information on the 22nd anniversary of the murder.

She said the attacker was described as wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and had his face covered with a light-coloured mask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is believed to have made off on foot into an alleyway beside the house.

“This was a savage and sustained attack on a defenceless man in his own home,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

“We are exploring a number of potential motives for the murder, however we do not believe the attack on Arthur was in any way sectarian.

“Today I am appealing for anyone who may have been on Imperial Street or the surrounding streets before or after the murder and who may have seen the attacker to speak with police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the years since Arthur’s murder people’s circumstances and allegiances may have changed.

“I am appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened that night who have not spoken to police previously to do so now.

“Despite the amount of time that has passed since the murder it is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen.

“Twenty-two years have now passed since this senseless killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad